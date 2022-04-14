Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
- Senior police officers said they have got some leads about the identity of the suspects and searches are being conducted in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana to nab them.
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
Senior police officers said they have got some leads about the identity of the suspects and searches are being conducted in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana to nab them. “We are conducting searches to nab the attackers,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.
-
EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
-
BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news.
-
HC asks agencies for report on landfill fires
Expressing concern over the recent fire incidents at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi -- on March 28 and again on April 9 -- resulting in the burning of hazardous waste that caused severe air pollution, the Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a status report from the state government, the municipal corporations, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the other agencies concerned. The authorities have been given three weeks to file their reports.
-
Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland. This is the opening scene of James Joyce's Ulysses. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British. A drain flows underneath. The place is eerily quiet. PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
-
8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending. On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
