Police submit 3rd charge sheet in Delhi riots case

The Delhi Police special cell, in their third supplementary charge sheet on the conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi riots, submitted an animated video which they stitched together from the footage of 36 CCTV cameras located in different parts of Chand Bagh area to show that the riots were orchestrated and not spontaneous.

Using the footage from each camera, police have made an attempt to show the court how on February 24, locals were mobilised between 11.30am and 1.30pm, given weapons and told to gather on the Wazirabad main road to attack police personnel. Police said it was on this road that the mob had beaten to death head constable Rattan Lal.

Using the presentation, which shows residents from each lane arming themselves with stones and weapons, and then reaching the Wazirabad main road to attack the police teams, police have attempted to show that the acts of violence were not “spontaneous”.

The presentation also showed a map of the Chand Bagh area, with 36 pins marking out the locations of the CCTV cameras, installed by the Delhi government, from which the footage was collected before they were destroyed.

At the end of the presentation, police also showed a video of how each camera was later smashed, or covered by cloth, or its lens turned upside down by rioters to ensure that no one was captured on tape.

HT has learnt that one such camera installed in one of the lanes of Chand Bagh, shows a man carrying a sword and walking with a mob carrying sticks.

The same man was captured by cameras in multiple areas and he is seen walking towards the spot where head constable Rattan Lal and other police personnel were attacked.

Police have also placed on record the footage of women handing over weapons and rods to menfolk. A rioter is also seen breaking a ladder and handing out the wooden pieces to locals.

The court is likely to hear the matter on Monday.

At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it. It later snowballed into a Hindu-Muslim violence that raged between February 23 and 27.

The local police, crime branch and the special cell (anti-terror unit) are jointly probing the riots cases. Police registered 755 cases, of which 697 were probed by the local police, 57 by the crime branch and one by the special cell.

The special cell is probing the role of several prominent anti-CAA protesters in allegedly orchestrating the riots. The special cell has claimed that the riots were not spontaneous but was planned by persons such as student leaders Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, local politicians Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan, JNU student Sharjeel Imam, and activists Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi.

They have been arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Police have already filed two other charge sheets against these persons.