Political row over RTI Act deepens, BJP hits out at AAP

A verbal battle between a central information commissioner and the Delhi government escalated on Wednesday with the former saying he had written a second letter alleging irregularities and that the government should take corrective action, and the latter alleging dirty politics by him to target the administration.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticised the Delhi government, saying it was stonewalling queries in a bid to save face.

The row began after information commissioner Uday Mahurkar wrote to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena accusing the Delhi government of failing to implement the Right to Information Act, 2005, and reducing it to a “lame duck” legislation -- a charge denied by the state government, which described the missive as an example of “dirty politics”.

In a September 22 letter seen by HT, Mahurkar alleged the government showed a lack of transparency and accountability in issues of governance involving public interest, and made charges of corruption and nepotism. According to senior officials, based on the letter, the LG directed the government’s chief secretary to take “corrective action” at the earliest.

On Wednesday, Mahurkar said he wrote another letter to Saxena to highlight the plight of government-aided Muslim minority schools. “I’m compelled to speak as they have levelled baseless allegations against me. I have flagged 16 cases which are serious in nature. Have they gone through the cases?” he said.

A Delhi government spokesperson blamed Mahurkar. “It is sad that this Central Information Commissioner (CIC) is playing dirty politics at BJP’s behest. After LG, now BJP is using him to target the Delhi government everyday,” he said.

When contacted, a senior official at Delhi LG office said, “The matter has been referred to the chief secretary to look into the matter and take necessary action.”

The BJP accused the Delhi government of stonewalling queries under the RTI Act fearing “exposure” of “corruption”.

Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited Mahurkar’s letter to claim that the Delhi government was running away from transparency and accountability. “This communication exposes the corrupt Kejriwal government… You are afraid that your corrupt deeds will come out in the open,” he said. “Questions related to power distribution companies have also been denied answers,” he said.