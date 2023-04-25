Japanese eatery bans use of cellphone while dining; is this a ‘ring’ of change?

Debu-chan, a popular ramen restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, has recently implemented a policy where customers are not allowed to use their mobile phones while dining. This decision was made to reduce wait times and ensure the quality of the meal is maintained. This decision was made to reduce wait times and ensure the quality of the meal is maintained (Photo: Shutterstock)

There are quite a few examples from the Capital’s food scene too; for instance, MKT at The Chanakya encourages “Mobile Unplugged” activities. Javed Shaikh, Head of F&B Operations, DLF Limited, New Delhi and Gurugram, says, “If the guest avails of the deal (Mobile Unplugged), all the phones from the table are collected and locked in a black box, which stays at the table, and the guest can only take them back once the meal is completed or while paying the bill. In return, this activity entitles them to a flat 10% discount on the total bill.” This rule also helped the restaurant discover tables that take advantage of the deal spend less time than customers who don’t.

So, will more eateries in the Capital follow suit? “As much as it sounds fascinating and timecontrolling, I feel it’s not practical. In our industry, where 65% of the business is derived from and displayed on social media, the policy of not using phones while dining would certainly backfire, as the guests would not be able to click and upload images of where they are, what they are eating, or what they are doing,” says Umang Tewari of Big Fish Ventures.

“Customers might be intrigued by their no phones policy a bit, but after the novelty wears off, it will serve as a hindrance,” says Aashita Relan, founder, Royal China. Vikrant Batra, co-founder, Dhansoo Cafe, Gurugram, agrees: “We eat via our mobile phones first now!”