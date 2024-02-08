 Portion of Delhi’s Gokulpuri metro station collapses | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Portion of Delhi’s Gokulpuri metro station collapses

Portion of Delhi’s Gokulpuri metro station collapses

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 11:54 AM IST

Several bikes are suspected to be stuck under the rubble.

A portion of Delhi’s Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday, and it is being suspected that some bikes are stuck under the rubble.

A photo from the incident site
A photo from the incident site

The fire department and the police received a call at around 10 am.

Gokulpuri metro station is located on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro. The line has 38 stations, from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, in the national capital.

(Developing story. Check again for details)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
