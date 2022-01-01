Home / Cities / Delhi News / Positivity rate up to 2.44%, city adds 1796 new cases
On Friday, for the first time in 220 days, the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi jumped past the 2% mark.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 testing at New Delhi Railway Station. 
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi jumped past the 2% mark for the first time in 220 days on Friday, as the city added 1,796 cases of the infection, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin.

Friday’s fresh infections were the most in a day since May 22, when Delhi logged 2,260 fresh infections.

Delhi added an average of 771 fresh cases each day over the previous seven days, as the city’s Covid-19 continued to bend upwards in a surge likely driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The test positivity rate (percentage of tested samples that return negative results) jumped to 2.44% on Friday, up from 1.73% the previous day, and the highest since May 24, when the statistic touched 2.52%.

To be sure the city did not register any Covid-19 death on Friday, and indeed, did not register a fatality in the last three days of December.

Hospital occupancy also continues to be low, with a vast majority of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients vacant, according to the state’s Delhi Corona app. Nearly 21,000 hospital beds are available for Covid-19 patients, the state dashboard showed.

