Post constable near Jangpura Extn liquor vends: HC

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi Police to station a beat constable close to liquor vends on Link Road in Jangpura Extension to “protect” local residents from people who consume alcohol near the shop. The court was responding to a plea filed by the Jangpura Extension RWA and two residents residing in Jangpura, which highlighted problems that they face due to a number of liquor vends on narrow roads in their area. (HT Photo)

A bench of justice Sanjeev Narula in his August 23 order, which was released on a later date, also directed police to ensure that there is no public drinking outside the vends or even in vehicles parked in the vicinity.

“Considering the aforenoted factual background, in the opinion of the Court, immediate directions are necessary to Respondent No. 3– Delhi Police to look into the matter. Delhi Police shall take appropriate steps, such as stationing a beat constable in the evening hours on the Link Road, Jangpura Extension, and close to the liquor vends to ensure that there is no public nuisance caused to any of the residents of the society. They must also ensure that there is no public drinking activity outside the vends or even in the vehicles parked outside such vends,” the court said in its order.

The court was responding to a plea filed by the Jangpura Extension RWA and two residents residing in Jangpura, which highlighted problems that they face due to a number of liquor vends on narrow roads in their area. The RWA, in their plea filed by advocate Nipun Bhushan, painted a picture that the existence of seven vends not only causes public nuisance on account of traffic and congestion, but also leads to gathering of “anti-social elements”.

These “anti-social elements”, the plea stated, indulged in public consumption of liquor, abuse and harassment of residents, litter food waste around, and urinate on the wall of residents’ houses.