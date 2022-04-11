Private schools in UP given a free hand to hike fees, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly giving a free hand to the private schools in the state to hike fees, and added that within 10 days of coming to power in Punjab, his party has prohibited such a move.
“It has been just a few days since the AAP came to power in Punjab and the BJP returned to govern Uttar Pradesh. Within 10 days of taking oath, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ordered private schools will not be allowed to hike the fees. But, as soon as it came to power, the BJP government in UP allowed private schools to hike the fees as per their choice. This is an insensitive decision by the BJP government in times of people facing financial problems with several having their lost their jobs due to an unprecedented pandemic,” Sisodia said at a press conference with his party looking to expand its national footprint fresh out of a roaring victory in the Punjab assembly elections.
Education has been one of the main planks of the AAP for all elections it has contested so far, and the party has aggressively campaigned about the improvement of government schools in Delhi under the its dispensation.
Sisodia is likely to visit Gujarat on Monday to inspect the condition of the government schools of the BJP-ruled state.
“BJP has ruined the public-school education system in UP and now they are giving free hand to private school administrations to hike the fees. If this is the vision of BJP, then who will take care of the needs of the common man,” Sisodia said.
“In the past seven years, private schools in Delhi have been restricted from hiking the fees. Before the Kejriwal government came into power in 2015, private schools used to hike the fees 10-30% every year, but now they can’t do it any more due to restrictions imposed by the government. Before effecting any hike, the schools need to take permission from the government. Their accounts are audited by the government, and if they are found in need of funds then only they are allowed to hike the fees,” Sisodia said, adding that the same model is now being followed in Punjab.
The BJP, however, rejected Sisodia’s allegations, and said that Delhi cannot be compared with Uttar Pradesh. “There is no comparison between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The 2022 UP polls too were a reminder of that. AAP leaders should desist from engaging in such politics that uses schools as political tools,” said UP BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava.
-
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
-
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
-
Second fire at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill in two weeks
In the second such incident in recent weeks, there was a big fire at the Ghazipur landfill late on Saturday night that took three hours to douse. The fire was reported at around 10.30pm on Saturday, an East Delhi Municipal Corporation spokesperson said. “It was brought under the control during the night by deploying six bulldozers and seeking help of the fire department,” the spokesperson said.
-
Covid booster shot: Only 15 govt hospitals in state start drive on Day 1
Chandigarh : Fifteen government hospitals in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda districts on Sunday started administering booster dose of vaccine for Covid-19 to population of over 18 years. State's nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said more hospitals will be covered in the drive as many private ones have sought permission from the state health department for administering the booster dose.
-
Every dist to have CM office: Mann
“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM's office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics