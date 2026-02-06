Probe rejects Jackal burning claim at Delhi zoo, flags procedural lapses

Nearly three weeks after the National Zoo Workers’ Union alleged that a jackal had died after zoo staff allegedly set the burrow in which it was hiding ablaze, authorities have concluded an internal inquiry and found no evidence to support the claim, though procedural lapses in tracking the escaped animal were flagged, officials said. The union also alleged that no formal autopsy was conducted before the animal’s body was disposed of. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said the inquiry, conducted by the joint director, did not establish that the jackal had died but found irregularities in protocol and record maintenance. “The inquiry conducted by the joint director of the Delhi Zoo found no evidence to suggest that the jackal had died by burning. However, the investigation identified certain procedural lapses, including the need to follow prescribed protocols when an animal is found in the open or in different enclosures, as well as the maintenance of proper beat records,” Kumar said.

He added that the findings have been shared with the Union Environment Ministry and that both the zoo authorities and the ministry can take action at their respective levels against those responsible for the lapses.

On January 12, the National Zoo Workers’ Union wrote to the environment ministry and the Central Zoo Authority alleging that one of four jackals which escaped from its enclosure at the Delhi Zoo in November last year, had entered the Himalayan Black bear’s enclosure and concealed itself in a burrow there. The union alleged in attempts to lure the animal out, chilly powder was first used, with fire then set inside the burrow, allegedly resulting in the animal’s death. A body was retrieved only days later, with allegations that no formal post-mortem was conducted either, they claimed. The union also alleged that no formal autopsy was conducted before the animal’s body was disposed of, claiming mismanagement and violations of zoo rules and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In a separate letter to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey flagged multiple lapses in the functioning of the zoo and said the alleged jackal death violated the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines.

The zoo authority denied the allegations but constituted an internal inquiry committee headed by the joint director. The findings of the probe, which included a review of CCTV footage from the past 30 days and questioning of those accused of burning and removing the dead jackal, have since been submitted by the joint director to the director.

A union member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the committee ignored key evidence. “We had shared proper evidence, including photographs of the enclosures which were set on fire and responses of those present at the spot. The committee overlooked this evidence,” the member said.

Despite attempts, HT did not receive any response from the Union Environment Ministry or the Central Zoo Authority till the time of publication.

The Delhi Zoological Park, spread over approximately 188.62 acres and established in 1959, currently houses around 96 species, including Himalayan black bear, gharial and military macaw.