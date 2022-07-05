Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi’s school teachers, children and Delhi’s eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This programme will be launched from July 19 onwards, he said, after holding a joint-meeting with Delhi’s environment department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Eco-clubs from across the capital.
“It is not possible to stop single-use plastic items unless other alternatives are promoted. From 1st July onwards 19 products made from single use plastic have been banned in Delhi. For this, a three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela was also organized from July 1 to July 3 at the Thyagaraj Stadium, where we realised there are still many questions in regards to the plastic ban, not only amongst the general public, but also across industrial associations,” said Rai on Monday, stating people were still associating this recent ban with a ban on plastic carry bags.
The minister said there was still a need to provide adequate information to Delhiites on plastic and its impact on air, water and land contamination, stating the capacity building programme from July 19 onwards will help bridge this gap.
“For this reason, on 19th July Delhi Government will collaborate with UNEP for building capacity of Delhi’s school teachers, children and eco-clubs towards single use plastic waste management and to promote the usage of its alternatives, so that more information is available to the people of Delhi in regards to plastic,” the minister said.
The banned SUP items across Delhi include earbuds made out of plastic, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers. Anyone found violating the ban can be fined between ₹5,000 up to ₹1 lakh as per provisions of the Environment Protection Act, officials say.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
-
Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies
New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said. Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force, which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot.
-
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics