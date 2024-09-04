Protests in Delhi’s Govindpuri over alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of minor boy

Over a hundred people were protesting in Delhi’s Govindpuri police station on Tuesday night for the police’s inaction in an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault case involving a minor boy. Police said they arrested the accused and booked him under the POCSO Act. (Representative file photo)

Police said they were trying to make an arrest in the case when the family of the minor child along with a few locals allegedly clashed with them.

According to police, the five-year-old boy, who lives in a JJ colony near the Govindpuri police station, went missing from his home on Saturday.

Police said a case of kidnapping was lodged the next day on his mother’s complaint.

“The investigation was done and, in the meantime, on Saturday around 12:30pm, the boy was found in the area by his family. He was taken to the police station. He was medically examined the same day at AIIMS Delhi”, a senior officer said.

Police said that the statements of everyone involved were taken. After medical examination, the minor was sent to a care home accompanied by his family.

“The family had not alleged any sexual assault till Monday. On Tuesday, the statement of the boy was taken from a magistrate but nothing incriminating (or related to rape) was stated…”, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the boy was taken to Child Welfare Committee where he told officials about “inappropriate touching” by his kidnapper, said the police.

CWC officials then directed the police to take the boy to the magistrate again for a fresh statement.

“After this, the boy was reunited with the parents. On Tuesday evening, around 7:20pm, we received a call from the boy’s family. They said he had been raped and needed help”, Deo added.

Deo said that they reached the colony where the locals accused one person of alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of the minor.

The 35-year-old accused is the family’s neighbour.

Based on the statement of the minor’s mother, police said they tried to detain him but couldn’t be done due to the public who had gathered in huge numbers.

The family and the locals then staged a protest and later blocked the Sri Lal Chowk in Govindpuri.

Speaking to media persons, the boy’s aunt, said, “We found our boy almost 12 hours after he was kidnapped. He was lying on the street. Within a few hours, we found that he was allegedly raped. He had injuries all over his private parts and rushed to the police, but they misbehaved with my sister and me”.

The family alleged they went to court where the police did not listen to them. The child, later, confided in CWC officials.

Denying the allegations, police said they arrested the accused and booked him under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

“The local police managed to bring the accused to the police station safely despite the huge crowd. The crowd gathered at the gate of the police station. The police tried to pacify them and assured them of strict action against the accused,” said the DCP.

After interception by senior officials, the crowd was removed by Tuesday night.