Three of five suspects who chased and gunned down 24-year-old man arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three of five suspects who allegedly chased a 24-year-old man and gunned him down over an old rivalry on Saturday in in Greater Noida's Luksar area, senior police officers said on Wednesday.

Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols and one countrymade pistol from their possession, they said.

On Saturday around 6.45pm, deceased Vinay Singh, 24, a resident of Luksar, along with his cousin Vijay Singh, 28, was out on some work when the suspects, who came in a car, waylaid their car near a junction in Luksar, and started assaulting them, said a Noida police officer, asking not to be named.

“The cousins somehow managed to escape from their assaulters and they ran in opposite directions. Vijay ran towards the Luksar police outpost, while Vinay fled towards Kasna area. They (suspects) chased Vinay down and shot him four times, killing him,” said Vinod Kumar, station hosue officer, Kasna.

Vinay sustained three bullet injuries to the abdomen and one to the head. “It came to fore that all five suspects carried pistols at the time. After the incident, they fled the spot leaving Vinay bleeding on the main road,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Vijay reached the Luksar police outpost, and alerted police after which a team of rushed to Vinay’s aid.

The Noida police on Sunday night arrested a man with a criminal record and identified him as Sundar Nagar, 38, a resident of Luksar.

Police said Nagar has cases of attempt to murder, assault, fraud, and rioting against him at various police stations in the district.

Nitin, Shekhar, Akash, and one unidentified suspect were still at large, and efforts were underway to nab them. “On Monday, we arrested Nitin, 25, Shekhar, 23, and Akash, 25, from the Majnu Ka Tila area in Delhi following a tip-off,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (north district, Delhi), adding that two semi-automatic pistols with six live cartridges, one countrymade pistol with two live cartridges, and a car were recovered from their possession.

Meena said, “During interrogation, the suspects revealed that suspect Nitin and deceased Vinay used to be friends, but a dispute took place between them over the functioning of a water purifying plant.”

The fifth unidentified suspect, who also has a criminal record, is still at large, police said.