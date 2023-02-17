Provide tents, blankets to those hit by Mehrauli drive: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the south district administration to provide tents, food, blankets and other basic amenities to families rendered homeless during Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s recent anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli. “Given the severity of the situation, CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, blankets, and other essential supplies. The file is now pending with the lieutenant governor (LG),” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot had recently sent the chief minister a proposal seeking to address the concerns of the affected families, which the CM approved on Thursday, a Delhi government official said.

HT on Thursday highlighted the plight of those hit by the anti-encroachment drive. Some residents have moved in with their relatives or to rented houses, but most are homeless and continue to stay at the demolition site. The anti-encroachment drive has so far affected at least 135 houses, according to police officers involved in the operation.

DDA officials said they had, till Monday evening, reclaimed at least 4,180.6 square metres of land from Ladha Sarai village, but did not clarify how much encroachment remains.

LG Saxena on Tuesday told DDA to halt the demolition drive, which took place from February 10 to 14, and to examine documents of those affected. LG is the chairman of DDA.