PTM held at 1,500 Delhi govt schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday organised a parents-teacher meeting (PTM) across 1,500 government schools in the Capital, party officials said. Arvind Kejriwal at the PTM on Saturday. (PTI)

In one such meeting, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged the parents to attend PTMs regularly and take active participation in their child’s education. “The teachers and principals in Delhi’s government schools are excellent and teach very well. However, if you ever face any issues, please don’t hesitate to let me know where improvements are needed,” Kejriwal said.

Former education minister Manish Sisodia also joined several PTMs, discussing education with students and their families.

Sisodia took to his social media handle and said, “Seeing the energy of the students and the growing trust of parents in Delhi’s government schools made me realise that the changes happening in the field of education are not limited to buildings but are touching hearts and dreams as well. This transformation is the foundation of a new Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed the Delhi government for holding the PTM despite the announcement of national mourning in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“AAP has misused its government schools in Delhi for promotion of their political agenda and with same intent Atishi government had called for a mega PTM, days ahead of expected announcement of Delhi assembly elections. The purpose obviously, as always, was to promote AAP leadership including Kejriwal and his local MLAs in their areas, which they did all day showing total disregard for the national mourning,” Kapoor said.