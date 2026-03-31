PWD begins ₹9-cr project to curb waterlogging in W Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) started a project to reduce waterlogging and reuse rainwater through a collection, drainage system in west Delhi’s Hastsal area, officials said. The timeline for the completion is six months, officials said. (Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the ₹9.17 crore project involves the construction of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) rainwater collection tank or a large sump along with a pump room, remodelling of existing drains and repair of adjoining footpaths. The works will be carried out along the stretch from ITI corner to Kendriya Vidyalaya corner near LIG Flats, Hastsal.

The timeline for the completion is six months, officials said, adding that the intervention is part of a broader plan to address recurring waterlogging issues in west Delhi, particularly during monsoon.

“The rainwater collection tank and pump house will help capture runoff and facilitate its reuse and for groundwater recharge,” a senior PWD official said.

The work will include installation of new pumps, electrical panels and associated electro-mechanical systems to ensure efficient operation of the collection and discharge mechanism. The project also includes remodelling of existing drains using RCC structures, which are expected to enhance durability and hydraulic performance.

Officials said that the drainage redesign will be aligned with the new drainage master plan and technical inputs. The contractor awarded the work will be required to carry out detailed surveys of the existing drainage network and integrate them with approved designs before execution.

“The remodelling of drains will ensure smoother flow of stormwater and reduce instances of overflow onto roads and residential areas,” the official added.

The project also includes provisions to maintain pedestrian movement during construction. Temporary access arrangements will be made to ensure minimal disruption to residents, while footpaths will be rebuilt in accordance with urban street design guidelines, officials said.

In addition to civil works, the electrical component, estimated at over ₹47 lakh, covers the installation of an automated pump system and related infrastructure. The system is expected to play a critical role in diverting collected rainwater and preventing accumulation on roads.

Officials said the project is expected to model similar interventions in other waterlogged areas of Delhi.