PWD begins tree felling, transplantation for long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 corridor

The public works department (PWD) has begun felling and transplanting large trees that will be affected by the Barapullah Elevated Corridor’s Phase-3 extension, which will link Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Conceived as an extension of the earlier phases that link INA to Sarai Kale Khan, the 3.5km Phase-3 corridor was approved in 2014 and construction commenced in April 2015. (Hindustan Times)

Following the central empowered committee’s (CEC) clearance last week, PWD has drawn up a plan to remove or shift 53 trees in the first phase, at an estimated cost of ₹5 lakh. Officials said the work includes relocating mature trees of various species and ensuring their upkeep through regular horticultural practices.

“The transplantation of trees along the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor will be undertaken with strict adherence to horticultural specifications. Maintenance will be monitored to prevent loss of green cover,” an official said.

The CEC’s approval specified that in the South Forest Division, of 178 trees under review, 75 would be felled or are already dry, 53 would be transplanted, and 50 retained—13 of them with minor trimming. The 53 trees to be transplanted include 23 with a girth of up to 50cm, 18 between 50–90cm, seven between 90–150cm, and five exceeding 150cm.

The process involves shifting trees within two kilometres: excavating around roots, pruning branches, lifting and transporting the trees, digging new pits, and adding manure, sand, fertilizer, hormones, and bio-fertilizer before replanting. Surplus material from old and new sites will also be cleared, officials said.

“Each tree should be firmly secured to the stake so as to prevent excessive movement, flooding with water, treatment of roots, rope and gunny bags as per direction of the officer in-charge,” the official added.

The conditions for the contractors include strict penalties for lapses in maintenance. Dry or dead trees will attract fines up to ₹1,000 per day, while delays in pruning, removing horticultural waste, or replacing casualties could result in heavier recoveries.

The long-stalled Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project finally received the crucial tree-related clearance from the CEC last week, paving the way for its completion nearly a decade after construction began.

Conceived as an extension of the earlier phases that link INA to Sarai Kale Khan, the 3.5km corridor was approved in 2014 and construction commenced in April 2015. However, the project soon ran into hurdles over environmental and clearance-related matters, leading to significant delays. While the initial cost was pegged at ₹964 crore, officials said the estimate has now risen to around ₹1,330 crore, mostly because of the delays.

According to PWD officials, the corridor has been designed with an elevated pier-supported structure and an extradosed bridge to reduce the number of piers within the active flow zone of the Yamuna.