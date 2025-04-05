PWD set to make 6km-long elevated road in Sonia Vihar

The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct a six-kilometer-long flyover in Sonia Vihar along the Pusta Road till the Tronica City road on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, minister Parvesh Verma announced on Friday, a move that will help reduce congestion in parts of northeast Delhi which have narrow streets and high population density. Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma near Nanaksar Gurdwara Chowk in Wazirabad on Friday. (HT Photo)

The ₹500 crore elevated road is set to run from Nanaksar Gurudwara T-point, and will also improve connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring UP.

“The people of Sonia Vihar have been struggling for years with extreme traffic congestion, making this project essential. However, due to the large number of trees in the area, we have now decided to build an elevated flyover instead. This flyover will significantly enhance Delhi’s infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and provide much-needed relief to the people of this area,” said Verma.

At present, the existing Sonia Vihar-Pusta Road is a 100-metre-wide, three-lane stretch that carries traffic from both directions.

The new road will span approximately 5,750 metres or 5.5 to 6 kilometers, with pillars constructed on both sides to minimise land acquisition and environmental impact. The flyover will start from near Nanaksar Gurudwara and will cross the Wazirabad road to go further till Tronica City near UP border. Officials added that the interstate traffic going to Tronica City in UP will be on the elevated road, while the existing road will be used by the local traffic, thereby reducing conflict points.

Once construction starts, it will take around two years to complete the project, officials said.

On the project’s environmental impact, officials said that the area, lying along the Yamuna floodplains, has a dense tree cover on both sides of the road, which poses challenges for a traditional road widening project. The widening of Pusta Road towards the river will require tree-felling permission along with requisite permissions from concerned regulating agencies.

“Due to the large number of trees in the area, we decided that an elevated road will be the most sustainable option. We are committed to protecting Delhi’s environment while addressing its infrastructure needs,” said Verma.

PWD officials said that preparatory procedures for the project are underway, and tenders will be floated soon to begin construction work at the earliest.

Inspection and beautification drive in Vishwas Nagar

In a separate development, PWD minister Verma on Friday conducted an on-ground inspection of ongoing road improvement and beautification efforts in Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency. The minister visited Kadkadi Mod and the Balko Society stretch.

Verma instructed officials to expedite the removal of debris from both sides of the road and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. “Roads are not just for transport — they are part of our city’s identity. Beautification and cleanliness are top priorities,” he said.

He also took note of the encroachment concerns along the roadside and directed officials to take immediate action.