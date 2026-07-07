Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, red alert issued for capital

Rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi and the wider National Capital Region on Tuesday, bringing the residents of the national capital some respite from heat and humidity.

Women cover themselves during rainfall, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and forecast more showers through the day, with the wet spell likely to continue over the next few days. The IMD has forecast temperatures to remain between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius during this period.

The IMD forecast for Delhi and NCR

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According to the district-wise forecast issued by IMD's Urban Meteorological Services for Delhi-NCR, the weather will remain identical for all 15 districts, including North Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi, Shahdara, and NCR districts Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.

IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for July 7, with a forecast of moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds with speeds reaching up to 70 kmph are likely.

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{{^usCountry}} Another spell of rain is expected towards night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another spell of rain is expected towards night. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar conditions are likely on July 8 with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the afternoon.

On July 9, IMD expects light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and strong winds towards morning/forenoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain at night.

The warning level drops to 'Green - No Warning' for July 10 and 11. IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning towards forenoon/afternoon on both days.

The probability of occurrence for all five days has been categorised as 'Likely', which IMD defines as 25-50 per cent.

Monsoon update

The Southwest Monsoon advanced further into parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting its progress into the remaining parts of the country over the next two to three days.

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The weather agency said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the entire country soon.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on July 7, and over Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 8.

Several regions recorded intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Madhya Maharashtra's Lonavala receiving 53 cm, followed by Wada in Palghar (43 cm) and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (27 cm).

The weather department forecast widespread rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab from July 7 to July 9, with isolated heavy rainfall likely during the period. Heavy rains are also expected across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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Moderate flash flood risks have been identified in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Rescue agencies and local administrations have been advised to remain prepared in vulnerable areas.