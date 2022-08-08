Rain pushes Delhi's mercury below 30°C; showers may ease today, says Met
- Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, had a high of 29.2°C – five below normal and Delhi’s lowest maximum temperature for August since 29°C on August 21, 2020.
The Capital received light to moderate showers on Sunday, with the maximum temperature dropping below the 30-degree Celsius mark.
While Safdarjung recorded only 2.7mm of rain through the day, moderate rainfall was recorded in south-west Delhi, with Palam receiving 33.3mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, followed by 22.0mm at Ayanagar.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) meanwhile forecast a drop in the intensity of rain from Monday, forecasting isolated drizzle activity. It added that no rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overcast conditions prevailed across the city on Sunday with only three weather stations in Delhi – Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Pusa, breaching the 30-degree threshold. In comparison, Delhi’s minimum was 27.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.
The IMD forecasts only drizzle activity for Monday, with the maximum all set to return close to the 33-degree mark. “The maximum temperature will begin to rise again, in the absence of rainfall. While cloudy skies are expected on Monday, that too will reduce by Tuesday and Wednesday, when no rain is expected. Some rainfall activity may then again on Thursday, but that too will largely be light rainfall activity,” said a met official, stating the monsoon trough is likely to stay closer to Central India.
Till 5.30pm on Sunday, Safdarjung had recorded 20.1mm of rainfall so far this month, however Palam in the same period has now received 82mm of rainfall.
Normally in August, Safdarjung records 247.7mm of rainfall, making it Delhi’s wettest month in terms of rainfall for the entire year.
Met officials however say Delhi is unlikely to add much rain until August 13, adding that weather conditions will need to become ideal again for any notable spell of showers.
The Met forecast for the next three days shows that the maximum could return to around 36°C by Wednesday, while the minimum will be around 28°C, with humidity levels once again remaining high.
In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ range with a reading of 118 (moderate) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4pm bulletin.
It was 98 (satisfactory) on Saturday. This is expected to return closer to the ‘satisfactory’ range in the next 24 hours, owing to pollutants settling down after Sunday’s spell.
NITI Aayog meet: Haryana encouraging farmers to switch to natural farming, says Khattar
Urging the Union government to promote natural farming in the country, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday informed the NITI Aayog that the Haryana government has been taking steps to encourage farmers to switch from chemical farming to natural farming. The chief minister said that the state government is completely focused on promoting natural farming in the state and that farmers should also be encouraged for the same.
Delhi: One arrested for forging visas, passports; other aides on the run
Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), said on June 6 this year, a passenger — Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary, who had an Indian passport and was deported from Kuwait via a flight — approached officials for immigration clearance on arrival. “The passenger was in possession of a fake or fabricated passport, according to immigration officials. He was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.
Only corrupt afraid of ED probe: Union minister Sonowal
Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Modi government has focused on the importance of waterways by starting various projects. Addressing reporters here, Sonowal claimed that the previous governments had ignored the North-Eastern states but the BJP government has initiated several projects there. Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to Rohtak, said the Enforcement Directorate is an independent agency and only “corrupt people” are afraid of its investigation.
Medical store owner held with 5,482 banned tablets in Yamunanagar
The anti-narcotics cell has arrested a medical store owner in the Saraswati Nagar area allegedly with 5,482 banned intoxicant capsules and tablets, a spokesperson of tcell in-charge Rakesh Ranasaid on Sunday. The man was identified as Kapil Goyal, alias a local, Babbu, who was sent to jail, after being presented before a court, cell in-charge Rakesh Rana said.
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party's state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress's state headquarters in Chandigarh. The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.
