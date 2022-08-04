Rakhi shopping takes over Delhi: Sadar, Kinari Bazaar are crowd pullers
The bond of love that siblings share on Rakshabandhan, brings not just them but their whole families together. The excitement for this festival starts days ahead as one goes out searching for the perfect rakhi — for their brothers as well as sisters-in-law — that seals the sweetness in their relationship. Delhi’s wholesale markets such as Sadar Bazar and Kinari Bazaar, both in Old Delhi, have turned into hotspots for rakhi shoppers as they offer a huge variety for those enthusiastic about the festival ahead.
Jigisha Awasthi, who works in the fashion industry, says, “My brother is everything to me and thus the festival of Rakshabandhan is always special for us. Uski is year demand hai ki usko evil eye wali rakhi hi chahiye, lekin woh mujhe mil nahi rahi. He thinks usko nazar nahi lagni chahiye, and pointing towards me he intends ki main usko nazar laga dungi (chuckles). He is younger to me, toh saari demands maanni padhti hain.”
Prasanna Joshi, a fashion design student, says, “I am shopping for a rakhi for my elder brother now since I do not have much time to do this later. Although I know we are at least 10 days ahead of the festival, but I thought it’s only good to shop in advance because when you have to shop from Old Delhi, it can take a lot of time. So I just strolled over to Kinari Bazar to find some rakhis. The good thing in my case is that I don’t need to worry about which rakhi to buy. Jo bhi rakhi ghar lekar jaungi, bhai khush ho jaayega.”
Kapil Kumar, a shopkeeper in Sadar Bazar, says, “Har saal different varieties ki rakhi aati hain. Humare paas swastik waali rakhiyon se lekar bachhon ki toy wali rakhi, sab hain. Is saal ek ₹240 ka rakhi ka box hai jismein 12 rakhi hain aur log ise kaafi pasand kar rahe hain... Rakhi se kareeb 40-45 din pehle hi customers aane lag jaate hain, aur 3 se 4 din pehle toh itni bheed lag jaati hai humari shop par ki paer rakhne ki jagah nahi hoti.”
Kanchan Sharma, a shopper in Sadar Bazar, says, “I run a shop in Ghaziabad where we sell cosmetics, clothes and festive products. Since customers started demanding for rakhi, we decided to stock up and thus come to buy rakhis in bulk from here. The best part of this wholesale market is that prices are reasonable, which helps us in making profits on resale.”
Sarang Kumar, a shop owner in Kinari Bazar, shares, “Humein is tyohaar ki ahmiyat samajh mein aati hai, isiliye koshish karte hain ki zyada se zyada variety rakh sakein. Main aaj subah naya stock laaya tha lekin kuch hi ghanto mein aadhe se zyaada stock bik chuka. Acha lagta hai ki kisi ki khushiyon mein hum bhi chota sa hissa ban paate hain.”
Author tweets @Karansethi042
11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window. The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.
42 migrant workers died in Gurugram this year, 20 of them at construction sites: Police
At least 42 migrant workers were killed in Gurugram till July 30 this year, of these 20 died during accidents at construction sites, according to police data, underlining the need for stricter compliance of the safety norms even as labourers alleged that many incidents go unreported. The police added that rest of the 22 deaths were reported from offices, workshops, factories and other work places.
Last rites of woman who died with child in her lap at railway station performed
The last rites of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on a platform of Bihar's Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday was performed on Thursday after authorities failed to find her family. The woman was found dead on the platform with her three-year-old boy sleeping on her lap, unaware of her demise. The specially-abled child was rescued by Bhagalpur railway police and was handed over to the child welfare committee.
Bihar court orders judicial custody of cop over failure to produce accused
A sessions court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday ordered one-day judicial custody of a police officer after Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti failed to appear before it to explain their failure in producing the accused for the hearing of a murder trial pending for 42 years. Judge Manoj Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti calling the failure a serious negligence and ordered him to appear in person in the court on Wednesday.
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra 'Chawl' redevelopment case. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During Thursday's hearing in the court on Sanjay Raut ED custody, the ED said an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.
