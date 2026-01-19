Repairs force third IGI runway to shut down for four months: Airport operator

The Delhi airport on Monday announced that its third runway — 11R/29L — will be shut down from February 16 until early July for a major rehabilitation programme, which will involve resurfacing, new taxiway construction and the installation of an upgraded instrument landing system (ILS). Planes seen parked at IGI airport in Delhi amid dense smog. (ANI)

“The runway, which was commissioned in 2008, will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience and capacity for future growth. For reference, the runway has undergone regular maintenance since 2008, including minor rehabilitation in 2017. However, increased traffic, operational intensity and natural ageing make comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage,” the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the country’s largest airport, said in an official statement.

“The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence from February 16, 2026, following requisite regulatory approvals. It is expected to be recommissioned in early July, subject to DGCA approval,” it said.

“DIAL, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders, convened multiple high-level consultations to assess and mitigate the impact of closure. Following this, it has been decided that the airport’s scheduled movement capacity will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day,” it added.

“Also, airlines and ATC (Air Traffic Control) have been fully briefed, and operational plans are in place to ensure smooth continuity of services,” DIAL said.

Speaking on the development, DIAL chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency and compliance with global aviation standards. We are committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with AAI, DGCA, airlines and all stakeholders.”

The airport operator said the planned works include milling and resurfacing of flexible runway and taxiway portions, laying of dense bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete, removal and reinstallation of around 2,000 AGL fixtures, basic strip works across 500,000 sqm, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1) to enhance efficiency and reduce runway occupancy time, Runway End Safety Area (RESA) drain widening and associated civil works, replacement of windsock cabling and electrical systems, rigid pavement upgrades across 39,000 metres and new pavement markings.

Airport officials said a major component of the project is the readiness and installation of a new landing system, followed by calibration, validation and eventual operationalisation in compliance with the AIRAC cycle.

“To improve airside efficiency, a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (Z1) will be constructed, connecting Runway 11R/29L to the existing Zulu taxiway. This new RET will support faster aircraft exits and optimise runway occupancy time (ROT), particularly during peak operational hours,” the airport operator concluded.