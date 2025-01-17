Repeatedly seeking adjournment is ED’s propaganda, Kejriwal tells HC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told the Delhi high court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is allegedly running a “propaganda” by repeatedly seeking adjournments in its petition challenging a city court’s order granting bail to the former chief minister in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, represented by senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, took objection before a bench of justice Vikas Mahajan, after ED’s counsel Zoheb Hossain urged the court to adjourn the plea due to unavailability of additional solicitor general SV Raju.

Chaudhari submitted that the probe agency had taken seven adjournments since July, and it was imperative for the matter to reach a logical end, in view of the impending elections. He further submitted that ED should withdraw its petition, and urged the court to vacate its June 25 order, halting his release on bail, on the ground that all the accused had been granted bail.

“The matter has to reach a logical end. They (ED) can’t keep it pending. There is an impending election. Why should this sword be hanging over him (Kejriwal) ? If bail is well given to all 15 accused, why should it be kept pending for him? This is a propaganda” Chaudhari said.

Opposing the contention, Hossain asserted that the adjournment did not cause any prejudice, since Kejriwal was already on bail.

Consequently, the court refused to immediately vacate its order, taking note of the Supreme Court’s July 12 order, granting interim bail to Kejriwal and fixed March 21 as the next date of hearing.

“I will set it down for hearing...No prejudice is caused to him. List for hearing on March 21,” justice Mahajan said.

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection to alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

On June 20, 2024, a Delhi court granted the former CM bail in the ED case citing lack of direct evidence, which was halted in less than 24 hours by the Delhi high court on June 21. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the AAP chief, while referring to a larger bench three questions on the aspect of “need and necessity of arrest” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

To be sure, the high court on November 12 posted ED’s petition for January 17 (Friday), after ED’s counsel had sought adjournment due to the ASG’s unavailability. Before this, in July, the high court expressed displeasure with ED over a similar request.

“You’re seeking a second adjournment. July 10th request (for adjournment) is from your (ED) side. He (ASG) is on his legs every time. You (ED) have to adjust your diary. When you (ED) take a date of your choice, please be present,” the bench had said to ED’s counsel.