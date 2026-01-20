Republic Day: 12 help desks to be set up for spectator ease

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police will set up 12 help desks around the main ceremonial area to guide spectators on routes, seating and parking, on the Republic Day, officials said on Sunday. Rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid cold weather conditions on Kartavya Path on Monday (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Each help desk, officials added, will be staffed by a local police officer, a traffic policeman and a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet, and will function as a single-point guide for visitors arriving for the parade.

“People can approach these counters to know the correct route to their enclosure, way to their allotted seats and the location of designated parking areas,” an officer said, adding that the measure is aimed at preventing confusion and crowding on the day of the event.

Police said the help desks would be set up at key traffic circles and junctions, including Motilal Nehru Place, Sunehri Masjid, Man Singh Circle, GPO Circle, Jaswant Singh Circle, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Q-Point, Teen Murti, Janpath-Dr Rajendra Prasad Road crossing, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Gate No. 14 and Palika parking in Connaught Place.

For the first time, police will also roll out a “car calling system” to ease congestion around parking zones. “Under the new arrangement, vehicles will be summoned from parking lots only after the owner reaches the designated pick-up point on the road. Instead of cars waiting on the carriageway and causing jams, announcements will be made from the parking area to call the vehicle only when the person is ready,” the officer said.

The system will be implemented at the dedicated parking at Kranti Bhawan, Vanijya Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan.

Police have also issued QR-based video guides to help visitors navigate the parade venue.