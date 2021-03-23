IND USA
Robbers use brick to smash man's leg, then snatch his phone and bag; two suspects held

In order to neutralise a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee whose mobile phone they planned to rob, two snatchers allegedly attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Monday after arresting the two suspects
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:57 AM IST

In order to neutralise a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee whose mobile phone they planned to rob, two snatchers allegedly attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Monday after arresting the two suspects.

The brick attack left the victim, Akash Mishra, with a fractured leg and unable to resist the robbery, but he managed to note down the model, colour and the last four registration digits of the motorcycle used by the suspects.

That bit of information, coupled with the police’s investigation and multiple searches, led to the arrest of the two suspects, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south). “We have recovered the phone, the gym bag and tiffin box that the victim was robbed of,” Thakur said.

Mishra lives with his family in Sangam Vihar and works in Green Park. He was targeted around 11.30pm on Friday while walking home from work.

The two suspects, identified by the police by their first names as Manish and Vicky, allegedly intercepted him and the pillion rider approached him with a brick and thrashed him until he fell on the road. Mishra would later learn that the brick attack had fractured his leg

The robbers then fled with his phone and a gym bag which contained some cash and a tiffin box.

Later, the police registered a case of robbery and learnt from Mishra the last four digits of the suspects’ motorcycle registration number.

The DCP said with the information that Mishra supplied, the police were able to zero in on an Apache motorcycle that was registered in Sangam Vihar.

Luckily for the police, the suspects had used a motorcycle owned by Manish, rather than a stolen one, to carry out the crime. Having identified the house where the motorcycle owner lived, the police waited patiently before nabbing Manish, 25, on Sunday. At his instance, his associate Vicky, 28, was also nabbed.

While Manish has no criminal record, Vicky has seven previous cases of theft, robbery and snatching against him.

