Rohini: 62 held in drive against organised crime

New Delhi: At least 62 people were arrested last week in a four-day drive by Delhi Police in Rohini against organised crimes and street criminals, police said on Sunday. Further, preventive action was taken against 20 people found drinking in public places, while 768 individuals were booked under various provisions to maintain public order. In total, 10 cases under the Arms Act, 14 under the Excise Act and 11 under the Gambling Act were registered (Photo for representation)

As part of the drive between March 18 and 21, as many as 44 teams raided 79 locations and checked 165 known criminals. Seven illegal firearms, 12 cartridges, four knives, 13,993 quarters of illicit liquor, nine two-wheelers, ₹30,380 in cash, one car and a mini truck were seized from the accused’s possession.

Police said the arrested people included a 29-year-old B.Com graduate, who was caught and booked for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles after taking them for test rides. Interrogation of the accused, Punit Satija, led to the recovery of six stolen bikes, including a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, three Jawa Bobber 42, and a Bullet R Guerrilla.

In total, 10 cases under the Arms Act, 14 under the Excise Act and 11 under the Gambling Act were registered at different police stations of the district, officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the special drive was conductedfollowing directions by Union home minister Amit Shah to root out the menace of gangs and gangsters in the city and curb street as well as organised crimes.

“During the operation, 11 people were arrested in 10 Arms Act cases, with recoveries including a revolver, a .32 bore pistol, five country-made pistols, 12 live cartridges, four knives and a scooter. In Excise Act cases; 14 people were arrested and 48 bottles along with 13,993 quarters of illegal liquor were seized, besides a car, a tempo and a scooter. In action against gambling, 34 people were arrested and ₹30,380 cash was recovered,” Jaiswal said.

Police also arrested two alleged snatchers and recovered a stolen mobile phone and a scooter. Several of those arrested had previous criminal involvement, including four history sheeters, pointing to repeat offending patterns, the DCP said.