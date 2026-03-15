New Delhi, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Sunday said the storm water drain project along Rohtak road is in its final stage and will soon bring long-awaited relief to thousands of residents in the area facing waterlogging during monsoon. Rohtak road storm water drain project in its final stage: Delhi PWD minister

During an inspection of the ongoing work, he expressed satisfaction over the processing project and said that the major drainage infrastructure upgrade in West Delhi will benefit Kirari and several surrounding areas.

The minister also reviewed progress of additional irrigation and flood control works aimed at addressing waterlogging issues in several parts of West Delhi.

The project includes the development of storm water drains from the Kirari Suleman Drain near Nangloi Metro Station to the Hiran Kudna Drain, covering key stretches between Metro Pillar No. 428 to 626, and further from Tikri Border to Hiran Kudna Drain on both sides of the road.

The total project cost is approximately ₹113.98 crore.

Officials accompanying the minister informed him that the RCC drain being constructed has a width varying between 1.2 metres and 2.25 metres, designed to handle heavy storm water flow during peak monsoon conditions.

So far, around 16,000 metres of the drain has already been completed, while approximately 2,200 metres of construction work remains, which is currently underway, said a statement from minister's office.

The project work began in February 2025 and has progressed steadily since then. Once completed, the upgraded drainage infrastructure will significantly improve storm water management along Rohtak Road and nearby residential areas, it said.

The drain network is being developed along the stretch from Nangloi Railway Metro Station to Tikri Border, with the remaining portion currently under execution between Ghevra Metro Station and Tikri Kalan Metro Station.

Speaking during the inspection, Verma said that solving the issue of waterlogging in West Delhi has been a long-standing demand of residents.

"For many years, people living in areas such as Mundka, Rajdhani Park and nearby localities have faced severe inconvenience during the monsoon season due to water accumulation on roads and in residential colonies. This project has been designed specifically to address that problem in a systematic and permanent manner," he said.

He explained that once the project is completed, the upgraded drainage system will allow rainwater to flow smoothly from the Nangloi region into the Kirari Suleman Drain and further into the Hiran Kudna Drain, ensuring quicker disposal of storm water.

Alongside the storm water drainage work, an important Irrigation and Flood Control project has also been implemented in the same region to further strengthen the drainage system.

The project, with an approved cost of ₹23.51 crore, focuses on diverting discharge from the Kirari Suleman Drain along Rohtak Road into the Supplementary Drain, improving water flow management during periods of heavy rainfall.

The officials informed the minister that the project has been completed, which will significantly enhance drainage capacity in the area and help prevent water accumulation during the monsoon season.

The PWD minister said the government is focusing on improving drainage infrastructure across the city so that Delhi is better prepared for the monsoon season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.