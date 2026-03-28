₹1,000 fine for dog owner if pet found without leash on street under proposed DMC Act revision

New Delhi, The fine for letting a dog roam in a public street without a leash, which currently is ₹50 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will increase to ₹1,000 if the Parliament passes the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025. Ghaziabad India - March 22 2026 Ghaziabad Owner of dog participated in Pet Dog fashion show Organised by Kalyani Charitable Trust at Ramlila Ground in Kavi Nagar, in Ghaziabad , India on Sunday, March 22 2026. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

This change is part of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, which was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill proposes several amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

Under the proposed amendments, the fine for tethering cattle on a public road will also rise from ₹100 to ₹1,000. Additionally, defacing or destroying a house number, which currently incurs a ₹50 fine, will be increased to ₹1,000.

Other fines are set to increase as well. For instance, discharging fireworks that may cause danger will go from ₹50 to ₹500. Preventing a municipal official from entering premises, which also carries a fine of ₹50, will increase to ₹500.

In terms of sanitation, failing to arrange for garbage collection, currently fined at ₹50, will be raised to ₹500. Allowing filth to flow into the street and dumping rubbish on the street, both currently fined at ₹50, will each attract a fine of ₹200 under the new legislation.

Regarding buildings, the fine for failing to vacate a dangerous structure when ordered will increase from ₹200 to ₹1,000. Similarly, occupying a building without a completion certificate will also rise from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The general penalty under Section 465 for violations that do not have a specific fine prescribed will increase from ₹100 to ₹500, with the daily continuing penalty going up from ₹20 to ₹50.

The bill will also eliminate several provisions. For instance, the highest fine in the Act, which is currently ₹10,000 plus ₹500 per day for commencing building work without notice under Section 337, will be removed completely.

Penalties for keeping a market open without a license will be set at ₹2,000, while the fine for damaging street lamps will be ₹100, and the penalty for failing to notify births and deaths, currently ₹50, will also be dropped by the proposed legislation.

Section 387, which allowed for a municipal sweeper to be imprisoned for up to one month for being absent without notice, will be decriminalised and replaced with a civil penalty of ₹500.

Conversely, several offences that currently attract modest fines will be upgraded to criminal liability. For example, depositing items in the streets will change from a ₹100 fine to potential imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine of ₹5,000. Erecting structures that obstruct streets and opening roads without permission will attract the same penalties, the proposed legislation states.

Additionally, the bill proposes to shift the adjudication of most violations from criminal courts to a municipal officer at least of the rank of assistant commissioner. This will include a 30-day appeal window and a six-month deadline for disposal, governed under proposed Section 461A.