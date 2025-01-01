RSS begins huge outreach campaign to support BJP in Delhi polls

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has initiated an outreach campaign in Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly polls to drum up support for its political arm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), people aware of the details said. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT Archive)

The campaign mirrors the RSS’s efforts in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP overcame anti-incumbency and adverse on-the-ground sentiment over its administrative deficiencies to secure power in both states, the people cited above said.

In Haryana, the BJP won 48 out of 90 seats for a third consecutive term, while in Maharashtra, the Mahayukti alliance — comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) — claimed 228 out of 288 seats.

The BJP’s win in these two states was attributed by party leaders to the RSS campaign which helped forge a narrative in favour of the party.

In Delhi, around 100 RSS volunteers will hold meetings with social groups and professionals over the next few weeks.

“As was done in Maharashtra and Haryana, the RSS will carry out hundreds of meetings across the state through its affiliates. For instance, Laghu Udyog Bharati, which represents small, micro and medium entrepreneurs will meet traders and entrepreneurs; the Sevika Samiti volunteers will reach out to women voters, and Seva Bharati functionaries who have been working in the JJ clusters will be interacting with economically and socially weaker sections,” said a person aware of the details.

Senior RSS leaders and BJP functionaries have been coordinating over the past month to shape the contours of the party’s campaign narrative, with illegal immigration as a central theme.

“The RSS has had a clear agenda about checking illegal immigration. In Delhi, the influx of illegal settlers has been an issue for decades, but of late the problem has been exacerbated with people from Myanmar and Bangladesh not only living in the city without legal sanction but in some cases have managed to procure crucial documents such as voter cards, posing security concerns,” said the person quoted above.

The RSS is also focusing on voter awareness and turnout, amid the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trading changes on the issue of “voter list manipulation”. “The RSS’s main role during polls will be to motivate voters and ensure maximum turnout. We are urging people to remain vigilant and verify their names on the voters list,” the functionary said.

The BJP’s reduced tally — from 303 seats in 2019 to 240 in 2024 — was partly attributed within the Sangh to a lack of RSS involvement, stemming from disagreements over ticket distribution. The Sangh’s active role in candidate selection this time seeks to avoid similar setbacks.