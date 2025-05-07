RWAs, traders confused, say they don’t know what the drill entails

A multi-location mock drill scheduled for Wednesday will simulate emergency scenarios across Delhi’s malls, markets, residential complexes and court premises — but most residents and traders on Tuesday were a confused lot, with many of them saying that they have no knowledge about the drill specifics. Police and security personnel in central Delhi preparing ahead of the drill. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

But officials maintained that the lack of detailed information is deliberate -- to ensure the drill tests real-time response and preparedness of the common man. Many associations, meanwhile, said they only received briefings hours before the exercise and are scrambling to sensitise members and minimise panic.

The drill will cover prominent locations including Select Citywalk Mall (Saket), Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, DLF Kings Court, DLF Capital Greens, Saket District Court, Rohini City Centre Mall, D-6 Vasant Kunj, and Sahyog Apartments (Mayur Vihar), among others.

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, said the drill in the area is scheduled for 4pm and will include simulated attacks with sirens. “We’re taking steps to ensure there is no panic. Key office bearers will attend a pre-drill sensitisation meeting,” he said.

Chandni Chowk traders will be briefed at Town Hall ahead of the drill. “We’re ensuring the market is prepared for any emergency,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, adding that the city’s wholesale supply chains must also be considered during drills.

In residential areas, RWAs are working with limited input. “There’s been no official communication yet, but we’re sharing basic do’s and don’ts with residents,” said Rajesh Panwar, who heads the Vasant Kunj Federation RWA.

Chetan Sharma, chairman of the Federation of GK-II Complex RWAs, recalled how similar drills were held during the 1965 and 1971 wars. “We were divisional wardens in Chandni Chowk, enforcing blackouts and helping residents find shelter behind blast walls. It’s vital to be ready,” he said.