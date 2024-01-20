Sachin Pilot accuses BJP of "politicising" Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday accused the BJP of politicising the ceremony. HT Image

"I feel BJP has politicised it ('pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya) without a reason. Ram Lalla belongs to everyone but BJP is trying to make monopoly," said Pilot while talking to reporters on Friday.

Further attacking the ruling BJP, in Rajasthan Pilot said, "I do not think that the BJP government will be able to fulfil the promises that it has made. 10 years of the Modi government at the Center, but still the promise of providing employment to two crore youth is unfulfilled."

Pilot also showed confidence in alliance formed by the opposition parties along with Congress and claimed that it would perform well in the coming times.

Sachin Pilot also said that even though the Congress government lost in Chhattisgarh, the vote percentage is the same as before.

Pilot reached Udaipur on Friday evening, where a large number of Congress workers who arrived at Dabok Airport in Udaipur welcomed him with great enthusiasm.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking to reporters on the seat-sharing arrangement in Jaipur after attending the Pradesh Election Committee meeting, Pilot said, "Whether it is Rajasthan or any other state, whatever decision has to be taken regarding the alliance will be taken in Delhi. There is a traditional bilateral contest in Rajasthan. We are fully prepared for every seat... We want the INDIA alliance to become strong."

"All the parties to the INDIA alliance will have to leave aside personal interests and think in the interest of the country... The final decision will be taken from Delhi," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. (ANI)