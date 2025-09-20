Samir Modi sent to two-days’ police custody in rape case

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Samir Modi, 55-year-old brother of businessman Lalit Modi, to two days of police custody in connection with a rape case filed by a former colleague. Additional chief judicial magistrate Deepak Vats of Saket Court also directed police to investigate extortion complaints filed by Modi against the accuser, alleging she demanded ₹50 crore. A case has been registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station.

Modi was arrested Thursday at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following the woman’s complaint, in which she alleged rape on the pretext of marriage and promises of promoting her professionally. Police sought a three-day remand to recover electronic evidence, citing Modi’s alleged use of multiple phones to threaten and induce the victim.

The hearing was conducted in-camera after the complainant’s counsel requested privacy. Police stated in their remand application seen by HT, “He called the victim using different phones and threatened and induced her on the pretext of providing employment... Evidence needs recovery and analysis.”

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Dhir Singh Kasana appeared for Modi while senior advocate Avininder Singh appeared for the complainant.

Modi’s lawyers had said on Thursday that the complaint is “based on concocted facts” designed to extort money. The statement referenced to WhatsApp chats submitted with Modi’s August 8 and 13 extortion complaints, where the woman allegedly demanded ₹50 crore.

A case has been registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.