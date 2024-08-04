Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station set to be peacock-themed

Officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that the largest station on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network, Sarai Kale Khan (SKK), will feature an exterior in shades of peacock blue and beige. The curved facade will be a monochromatic blue shade combined with polycarbonate sheets to amplify the light effect, the officials said. An artist’s impression of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station.

The design and colour scheme, inspired by the hues of peacock feathers, has been finalised in line with the theme followed at the other RRTS stations. The Delhi section of RRTS is scheduled to be complete by mid-2025. Officials said that the structural work of SKK station is nearly complete after the entire viaduct for the Delhi stretch was completed earlier in June.

“The colours will indicate the dominating colour of sky and water. Blue is also considered the most intangible colour, from an architectural point of view. This chosen design element also ensures that the varying widths of the RRTS corridor stations appear linear and cohesive,” said an NCRTC official.

Another official said that the SKK station is designed to be airy, open, and well-lit with natural light, consistent with nature.

Spanning 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width, and 15 metres in height, SKK will be equipped with 14 lifts and 18 escalators to cater to passengers. The station has four tracks and six platforms at the same level.

The SKK station connects to the interstate bus stand, railway station, and metro station. Connectivity to Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is being made through dedicated FOBs, while a link to the Delhi Metro Pink Line is established via an entrance near the RRTS station. Additionally, city bus interchange facilities and Ring Road entry points have also been made.

Officials said that a central interchange plaza is also proposed for ensuring effective interchange between RRTS, ISBT, city bus terminal, metro and auto taxi parking and provide vehicle drop off.