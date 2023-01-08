Home / Cities / Delhi News / Saudi-based doc declared terrorist under UAPA

Saudi-based doc declared terrorist under UAPA

delhi news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The conspiracy to conduct a recce of the NIA headquarters was unearthed by Srinagar police in January last year, when it arrested two terrorists and two overground workers.

Asif Maqbool Dar (HT)
Asif Maqbool Dar (HT)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

Asif Maqbool Dar, 41, a Kashmir-born anaesthesiologist currently based in Saudi Arabia, who had ordered a reconnaissance of the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police headquarters in 2021 with the intention of attacking them, was declared a “terrorist” by the home ministry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Saturday, a notification from the ministry of home affairs said on Saturday.

The conspiracy to conduct a recce of the NIA headquarters was unearthed by Srinagar police in January last year, when it arrested two terrorists and two overground workers.

“....the Central government believes that Dr Asif Maqbool Dar is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist under the UAPA Act”, stated the Union ministry of home affairs notification.

Srinagar police and central agencies have been trying to get him deported from Saudi Arabia. “Dar, presently based at Saudi Arabia, is associated with Hizbul-Mujahideen and is involved in instigating the youth of Kashmir for terrorist activities by using social media platforms. He is influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against Indian government,” the home ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The home ministry said : “Dar is an accused in a case investigated by the NIA relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist organisation to undertake violent terrorist act in J&K and major cities in India including New Delhi”.

“Declaring Dar as an individual terrorist will help NIA and local police to freeze his assets and choke his funds, and even pursue bringing him back to India,” a counterterrorism officer said.

As on date, 52 individuals including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, among others, have been declared individual terrorists by India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out