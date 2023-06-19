Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Can LG sahib see father of the young man crying’: Delhi minister on DU student's killing

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Jun 19, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Nikhil, a first year student of the School of Open Learning, was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday questioned lieutenant governor VK Saxena over the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old Delhi University student outside college in South Campus.

“Today, the people of Delhi are frightened. Can't LG sahib see the father of the young man crying after the murder of his son? Did the LG ever visit the family of the woman who was dragged (by car in Kanjhawala) for 20 km? Delhi Police is busy providing security to VIPs”, Bharadwaj, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson, told ANI.

"The required number of police personnel is not deputed to police stations. The problem is not with Delhi Police but the leadership," he added.

The minister was referring to the father of the DU student, who broke down in front of the camera while speaking about his son Nikhil. The father of deceased claimed that the police had not told the family anything about the death of their son.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (HT file)
Nikhil, a first year student of BA (honours) in political science at School of Open Learning, was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday.

According to preliminary investigations, a student of the School of Open Learning had allegedly misbehaved with the victim's girlfriend in college a week ago.

On Sunday, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside the college and allegedly stabbed him in the chest. The youth was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj had shared a Hindustan Times newspaper story about the incident. “Front page news - Boy killed for objecting to harassment of his girl friend. When mighty Govt protects Brijbhushans inspite of grave sexual harassment charges, these incidents are set to rise. No deterrent , Molesters r emboldened. How do we send our daughters out ?” he had tweeted.

