SC notice to govt on medical students who returned from Ukraine
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a petition filed by Indian medical students from war-torn Ukraine, seeking permission to complete their education in the country
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a petition filed by Indian medical students from war-torn Ukraine, seeking permission to complete their education in the country.
The top court referred to a report prepared by the committee on external affairs and submitted to the Parliament on August 3, which recommended that Indian students who had returned from Ukraine after war broke out with Russia should be allowed to complete their medical courses in the country.
A bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said, “In view of the recommendation (by a committee of external affairs) the petitioner seeks appropriate directions from the Government of India and National Medical Commission (NMC) in respect of students from Ukraine. Issue notice.” The Court sought a response by September 5.
Senior advocate, R Basant appearing for the students, said that 20,000 students are affected. While many are in their first year of the undergraduate medical course, there are some who were about to complete the course within a year. “I cannot go back to Ukraine. It is a question of our lives. Some amount of nudging by the Court can help these prospective doctors. They have invested their life into it,” said Basant representing the students.
The bench told Basant, “We are not going to enter into the merits of these students. But the fact is that you chose Ukraine and chose not to be in India. These are 20,000 students. Does India have the capacity to accommodate them?” The Court said that it was not that everybody had left Ukraine as there were people still continuing to live there. “You chose life over education,” the bench remarked.
Other counsels appearing for the students informed the Court that some of the states had agreed to accommodate these students. However, an order was issued by the Centre asking states not to do so without its consent. The bench, too, pointed out that Kazakhstan had come forward to accommodate its students from Ukraine. Basant said, “Centre has extraordinary powers to act in a situation like this. If other governments can do it, why not India?”
The external affairs committee, in its report, had said, “These students have been left in a quandary as they could not re-join their courses physically or complete their internship or training in India.”
It also noted that the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had recommended to the ministry of health & family welfare (MoHFW) to consider the case of the Ukraine returnees as a one-time exemption. It said, “The Committee urges the MEA to pursue the matter with the MoHFW vigorously as this step alone may solve the current crisis being faced by the students enrolled in Ukrainian universities and enable them to complete their courses.”
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics