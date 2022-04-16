‘Schools free to decide on partial or full closure if infections arise’: Sisodia
- Sisodia, who is also state education minister, was speaking a day after five students and two teachers at a private school in Vasant Kunj were reported to have been infected and said the government had prepared guidelines and told schools they could cordon off and close “some affected areas” if needed.
The state government is likely to release detailed guidelines for schools to tackle Covid-19 outbreak among students, even as deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said institutions were at liberty to decide whether to shut a classroom, a wing, or entire campuses in the event of infections.
“We have told schools that if any student tests positive for Covid-19 or if a teacher in a particular wing test positive, the wing or class should be temporarily closed for a few days. They can be reopened later. We have not said the entire school should be closed. If a situation arises where a teacher or principal has interacted with people spread across the entire school premises, then they can take a decision. We have decentralised the decision-making process and told all schools that if a report emerges from anywhere, they should immediately inform the directorate of education (DoE),” Sisodia said during a press conference on Friday.
“The state is likely to issue detailed guidelines on school closures in the event of positive Covid-19 cases on campus,” said a senior state government official, who asked not to be named. There are no plans to mandate schools to close in the event of an outbreak, this person added.
DoE, in an advisory on Thursday, said specific wings of the school, or the whole school, could be closed, if a positive Covid-19 case emerged on campus, even as it stressed on the need for mask compliance, distancing and other mitigation measures.
Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said that the DoE had only issued an advisory so far. “We have received an advisory as per which the decision pertaining to school closure rests with the schools. We are also of the view that closure of education institutes is not required right now and schools can take decisions based on their assessment. Children are anyway stepping out for all activities so closure of schools will not have any effect on the spread of the infection,” said Acharya.
The pandemic that began in early 2020 hit schooling particularly hard, leading to widespread learning losses and robbing children of social contact crucial for their formative years. Experts have advised authorities to be careful of taking any knee-jerk actions when it comes to schools, especially since there is already widespread vaccination in general and children are inherently at a lower risk from the coronavirus than adults.
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of a friend of Kamre Alam, Munna Kumar. Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam's son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person's complaint on April 12.
275 acres of wheat crop gutted in Ludhiana
In a major setback to farmers, wheat crop cultivated over 275 acres turned to ash after sporadic farm fires broke out in Dakaha, Raikot, Sudhar and Jagraon subdivisions of the district over the last 24 hours. Farmers have largely alleged that their crop, which was almost ready to be harvested, caught fire due to short circuit in overhead power cables. The villages that were worst affected were Chhajjawal , Talwandi, Rajoana, Rajoana Khurd and Heran.
Major fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the congested hosiery market in Wait Ganj area after a major fire broke out at a unit near Saidan Chowk on Friday morning. The blaze broke out in Maharaja Collections at around 10:30am, around 15 minutes after the owner, Pankaj Jain, switched on the main power supply. Traders whose shops were adjacent to the burning hosiery unit also removed their stock and materials as a precautionary measure.
Burglars break into house, decamp with ₹5 lakh in Ludhiana
While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Civil Lines, Guru Nanak Pura, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night. Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.
