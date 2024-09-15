Menu Explore
Second-year PG medical student of MAMC dies by suicide, second since August

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 16, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The deceased, a second-year student of the radiology department, was the topper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2017

New Delhi

This is the second suicide by an MAMC student since August. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This is the second suicide by an MAMC student since August. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 25-year-old postgraduate medical student from Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation near the college campus. Police on Sunday said his body was found in the morning by his friends, after they were not able to contact him despite repeated attempts.

According to records, this is the second suicide incident at MAMC, Delhi, since August. On August 27, a 20-year-old medical student’s body was found at the old resident doctor’s hostel. The deceased was a first-year MD student. Police said the probe revealed that the student died by suicide.

In the latest incident, the deceased, a second-year student of the radiology department, was the topper of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2017. Police said the man was a native of Sri Mukstar Sahib, Punjab, where his father is a principal of a government school. His younger brother is also a medical student and is pursuing his MBBS degree from a Chandigarh institute.

“Around 7.10am, we received a call about the alleged suicide. We have been told that his father was trying to call him and later sent a friend to check on him, who found the door locked from the inside. The door was broken and it was found that the deceased committed suicide by hanging. An inquest is underway. No suicide note has been found,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said

The deceased was living in a PG room in Parsi Anjuman.

Police informed the family in Punjab and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. However, they said there were no signs of foul play yet. Colleagues, friends and family members of the deceased are being questioned to ascertain the cause of his death.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
