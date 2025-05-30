‘Secure Wheels’: 50 stolen vehicles recovered, 30 auto lifters across West Delhi

At least 50 stolen vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were recovered and 30 alleged vehicle thieves — including three minors — apprehended over four days during a special drive launched by the Outer, West, and Dwarka police districts, senior officers said on Thursday. Operation Secure Wheels began on Sunday in response to a spike in vehicle thefts in areas under the jurisdiction of the three districts. (Representational image)

Joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal said the operation, titled “Secure Wheels,” began on Sunday in response to a spike in vehicle thefts in areas under the jurisdiction of the three districts.

“It’s a targeted effort against auto lifters active in the western range. Along with local police stations, specialised units such as the anti-auto theft squad (AATS), special staff, and the anti-snatching squad are involved in the crackdown,” said Narwal.

According to data shared by the western range, Dwarka district police arrested 12 alleged auto lifters and recovered 24 stolen vehicles between Sunday and Wednesday. In Outer district, police arrested nine suspected thieves and apprehended three minors, recovering 14 vehicles. West district police recovered 12 stolen vehicles following the arrest of five accused.

“Teams have been asked to activate their human intelligence network, revisit theft sites, review CCTV footage from nearby areas, and track known offenders to identify and apprehend auto lifters,” Narwal added.