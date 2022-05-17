Security beefed up around Kejriwal’s residence, Police tells HC
The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that the proposal to curtail entry to the road along which the chief minister’s residence is located is under consideration and discussions are on with the residents’ welfare associations (RWA) of the Civil Lines area in this regard.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla was hearing a plea by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, over the attack on the chief minister’s residence on March 30 during a protest held by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing to condemn the CM’s remarks on Bollywood movie “The Kashmir Files”.
During an earlier hearing, the high court had termed the police’s failure to prevent vandalism at the CM’s residence a “very disturbing state of affairs”, and directed the city police commissioner to fix responsibility for the “serious lapse”.
The bench was on Wednesday informed by advocate Sanjay Lao, standing counsel of the Delhi government (criminal), that the security of the area has been beefed up after the alleged violence and more armed guards have been deployed there. He further said hat no protests or gatherings are being allowed near the Civil Lines Metro station.
“They (police) are having a meeting with RWA so that two gates can be installed on both ends of the road. No assembly, protest will be allowed at the Civil Lines Metro Station,” he said, adding that the police also intend to construct an integrated booth near the CM’s residence.
Lao told the court that total strength of police personnel on CM’s security duty now stands at 64 with 20-22 personnel stationed at the residence round-the-clock. He said two armed police guards have also been deployed at the entry and exit points of Kejriwal’s residence.
Lao sought time from the court to file a status report on the CM’s security and said it was still under preparation. The court granted more time and posted the next hearing to May 30.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to direct the police to provide them a copy of the report so that they are able to assist the court properly.
To this, the bench said, “first let us see it. If we feel it is something to be shared with you, we will.”
.
-
‘Conman’ goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail to demand more meetings with wife
New Delhi: Demanding more than the prescribed number of monthly visits with hChandrashekhar'sjailed wife, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was on a hunger strike almost three weeks after which he was rushed to the jail hospital, prison officers said on Tuesday. It has been 25 days since he is on hunger strike due to discrimination and threats faced by him at hands of jail authorities.
-
‘Mini buses with only seating passengers to be allowed at Sinhagad fort’
Pune: Plying electric mini buses of seven-metre width, more charging points, barricades and repair of ghat section stretch are some of the steps that will be taken to facilitate tourists visiting the Sinhagad fort. Chairman and managing director, Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML said that e-bus will carry only seating passengers to minimise risk.
-
Ludhiana: Teen rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated following court order
A mentally-challenged teenager who was allegedly raped by a priest of a gurdwara in Noorpur village, Machhiwara, has undergone medical termination of pregnancy following a court order. The girl's neighbour, Sohan Singh alias Sohni, 65, was booked for rape on March 27. An advocate Deepti Saluja, who had also requested the court to issue orders to the health department for issue of a disability certificate to the victim said that a chargesheet has been already filed in the case. Meanwhile, the victim's aunt raised the issue of the poor facilities at the ward where the girl was admitted.
-
Mundka fire: Police get custody of all accused, to be grilled together
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had secured police custody for one more day of Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, apart from getting custody of Harish Goyal and his brother Varun Goyal, who were running an industrial unit in the building for over four years, for their joint interrogation in the fire tragedy case.
-
Water, power crisis force govt schools to cut down duration of classes
Principals of several government schools said despite repeated complaints to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, nothing has been done to improve the power supply, the shortage of which also leads to water scarcity. Anju Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basai, said the attendance has thinned out in the last 15 days as students are not willing to come to schools plagued by long power cuts and non-availability of water.
