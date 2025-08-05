Search
Security guard shot dead over gate dispute in S Delhi, teen held

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:32 am IST

Police said the shooting occurred near the village cremation ground around 2am after a heated exchange between the two men escalated.

A 37-year-old security guard was shot dead in south Delhi’s Dera village in the early hours of Monday, allegedly by a 19-year-old real estate agent following an argument over shutting a gate, police said. The accused has been arrested.

The victim, Santlal, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead, officials added.

Police said the shooting occurred near the village cremation ground around 2am after a heated exchange between the two men escalated. “It appears to have been a sudden confrontation over the gate, and both parties acted on inflated egos,” said an officer familiar with the case.

The accused, identified as Piyush Yadav, was arrested soon after the incident. Police said the firearm used in the crime was recovered from his residence.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

