See law as a calling, not career, retiring justice Shalinder Kaur advises young lawyers

Bidding farewell to the Delhi high court on her superannuation on Thursday, justice Shalinder Kaur left a heartfelt message for young lawyers, urging them to see law not merely as a career but as a deeper calling. Delhi chief justice DK Upadhyay said Kaur’s contributions to the judiciary would be remembered for years, noting that her judgments had left a lasting impact and touched countless lives. (Representational image)

Speaking at the full court reference, she encouraged young lawyers to prepare with sincerity and face challenges with courage.

Acknowledging the difficulties of the profession, the judge said staying true to core values makes the journey worthwhile.

“To the young members, I would urge you to pursue law, not merely as a career, but as a calling. Prepare with sincerity. Be fearless when prepared. The road may test you at times, but if you stay true to these values, the journey will be worthwhile,” she said.

Delhi chief justice DK Upadhyay said Kaur’s contributions to the judiciary would be remembered for years, noting that her judgments had left a lasting impact and touched countless lives. Delhi High Court Bar Association president and senior advocate N Hariharan added that in justice Kaur’s courtroom, justice was delivered with fairness and empathy—never hurried, nor harsh.

Justice Kaur was appointed to the Delhi high court on October 20, 2023, soon after retiring from the Delhi higher judicial service on September 30. Her elevation followed a Supreme Court collegium recommendation citing her merit, integrity, and proven record. Although officially set to retire on September 7, her last working day at the court was September 4.

During her tenure, she delivered several key verdicts. Two days ago, Justice Kaur authored the verdict in which she, along with justice Navin Chawla, denied bail to nine accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, including student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, concluding that conspiratorial violence under the garb of protests or demonstrations by the citizens cannot be permitted. .

In July, the same bench held that armed forces personnel cannot be denied disability pension solely because the disability occurred at a peace station, noting such a denial undermines their service and the challenges of their profession. In the same month, she also upheld a trial court order convicting and sentencing activist Medha Patkar in a 2001 criminal defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, concluding that her statements were defamatory and tarnished Saxena’s image.