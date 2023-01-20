Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Sent file to LG again': Sisodia amid row over teachers training in Finland

'Sent file to LG again': Sisodia amid row over teachers training in Finland

Updated on Jan 20, 2023

It has been more than a week that the issue has been going on.

(File) Another recent example of the stand-off in Delhi between L-G VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal is the battle over a key mayoral election
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the file - on teachers' training in Finland - has been sent yet again to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The training of the government school teachers has emerged as a major issue of contention between the AAP government and the Delhi LG. Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - along with his deputy Sisodia - had led a march to the LG's office in the national capital. The next day he lashed out at him in the Delhi Assembly where he said: "Who is LG? Where has he come from? I am the Chief Minister of the national capital, and I have been elected by over two crore people of the city."

The comments were criticised by BJP leaders, who said he had lowered the grace of the Chief Minister's office. LG Saxena on Friday wrote a letter to Kejriwal and took a swipe over the "Who is LG?" remark. "Refer to the Constitution," he said.

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

aam aadmi party manish sisodia
