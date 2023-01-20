'Sent file to LG again': Sisodia amid row over teachers training in Finland

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the file - on teachers' training in Finland - has been sent yet again to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The training of the government school teachers has emerged as a major issue of contention between the AAP government and the Delhi LG. Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - along with his deputy Sisodia - had led a march to the LG's office in the national capital. The next day he lashed out at him in the Delhi Assembly where he said: "Who is LG? Where has he come from? I am the Chief Minister of the national capital, and I have been elected by over two crore people of the city."

The comments were criticised by BJP leaders, who said he had lowered the grace of the Chief Minister's office. LG Saxena on Friday wrote a letter to Kejriwal and took a swipe over the "Who is LG?" remark. "Refer to the Constitution," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON