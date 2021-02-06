Several Delhi metro station gates shut in view of farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ call
- The metro stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi, said DMRC officials.
As a precautionary measure in view of the 'chakka jam' called by farmers on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut off entry and exits gates of at least eight metro stations in the national capital.
In a series of announcements made via their social media accounts, DMRC said that entry and exit gates at Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market and Nehru Place metro stations have been closed for public.
"The gates in these metro stations will only open where interchange facilities are available. Interchange will be allowed," a DMRC spokesperson said.
The official also added that the stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi.
"During the day if more station gates have to be shut down on police orders, we are prepared for it," the DMRC said.
Meanwhile, there was heavy security presence across the city and at the three borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past 73 days. Police used drone cameras for aerial surveillance and were also monitoring social media feed to ensure that rumour mongers did not fuel tension during the farmers’ chakka jam.
