DMRC said it was prepared to shut down more metro stations if required(AP)
Several Delhi metro station gates shut in view of farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ call

  • The metro stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi, said DMRC officials.
By Soumya Pillai, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:03 PM IST

As a precautionary measure in view of the 'chakka jam' called by farmers on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut off entry and exits gates of at least eight metro stations in the national capital.

In a series of announcements made via their social media accounts, DMRC said that entry and exit gates at Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market and Nehru Place metro stations have been closed for public.

"The gates in these metro stations will only open where interchange facilities are available. Interchange will be allowed," a DMRC spokesperson said.

The official also added that the stations were closed on the orders of the local police to prevent any unruly elements from reaching central Delhi.

Also Read: Chakka Jam: Heavy police deployment in Haryana to deal with fallout

"During the day if more station gates have to be shut down on police orders, we are prepared for it," the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, there was heavy security presence across the city and at the three borders where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past 73 days. Police used drone cameras for aerial surveillance and were also monitoring social media feed to ensure that rumour mongers did not fuel tension during the farmers’ chakka jam.

A police officer in riot gear stands guard beyond razor wire coils along a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Farmers, who have been camped on the outskirts of the Indian capital since late November, have called for roads to be blocked across India to demand repeal of the new legislation pushed through parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which they say will allow corporates to take control of farming. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Entry, exit of several Delhi Metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam. Full list

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The restrictions come in the backdrop of the three-hour ‘chakka jam’ between 12pm to 3pm proposed by farmers to protest against the ban on internet near the protest sites and alleged harassment by authorities.
The grand Peepal tree inside the Lodhi gardens, also known as the Bodhi tree. The light rain on Thursday, coupled with strong winds, improved the city’s air quality significantly.(Burhaan Kinu / HT Archive)
Light rain chases away pollution, AQI moderate in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:52 AM IST
The Safdarjung observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, on Friday as against 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: MCD sanitation workers shout slogans during a protest against AAP government, demanding to clear their outstanding remuneration, outside Delhi CM's residence in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000079A)(PTI)
'Anarchy can't be tolerated': Delhi High Court on sanitation workers’ strike

By Richa banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The strike by sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which began on January 15 demanding the payments of salaries pending since December 2020, was called off on Thursday, after the EDMC cleared all dues.
Delhi on Friday vaccinated 9,216 of a targeted 18,400 beneficiaries, reflecting a turnout of around 50% -- which is two percentage points lower than the previous day’s, shows data shared by the government.
All 184 centres now open for front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:21 AM IST
On Thursday and Friday, several vaccination centres were opened to front-line workers on a trial basis and from Saturday, all existing centres will be opened to them, said officials.
Delhi broadly has eight categories of localities – from A to H. Category A being the most affluent ones and H being the most economically weaker ones.(S Burmaula / HT Photo)
Delhi govt reduces circle rates by 20% for next six months

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:02 AM IST
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Friday. It was decided to reduce the circle rates by 20% for residential, commercial and industrial properties across all categories of localities.
The GoM, under deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will deliberate on a report submitted to the government by a committee of experts that was set up by Sisodia last year to augment the excise revenue of the city-state.
Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Friday appointed a group of ministers (GoM) to finalise a new excise policy for the national capital.
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain chairs a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Most of the chosen sites are located outside Metro stations and at bus depots in the city, power minister Satyendar Jain said.
HT Image
Delhi govt forms GoM under Sisodia to draw up new excise policy; Jain, Gehlot are members

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Friday appointed a group of ministers (GoM) to finalise a new excise policy for the national capital
HT Image
Light rain chases away pollution, AQI moderate in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:52 PM IST
A day after the light rain on Thursday, when the minimum temperature in the city had climbed to 12
HT Image
Anarchy cannot be tolerated in civilised society, says HC on sanitation workers’ strike

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Friday came down heavily on sanitation worker unions that were on a strike, and said their “anarchy” of obstructing the regular work of cleaning and dumping garbage on streets cannot be allowed to prevail in a civilised society
HT Image
Full-scale police deployment at borders ahead of chakka jam, all protest sites under heavy barricading

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The farmer protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been hemmed in with multilayered barricading and are being heavily patrolled ahead of Saturday’s three-hour long nationwide highway blockade, “the chakka jam”, called by farmers to intensify their protest against the new farm laws
HT Image
Govt floats tender to select agency for setting up 100 e-charging points

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:47 PM IST
A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to promote electric vehicles (EV) in the capital city, the Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to hire an agency for setting up 500 e-vehicle charging points across 100 locations within a year, informed power minister Satyendar Jain
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) workers protest demanding the release of eight months' backlogged salary, at Civic Center, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
NDMC tells HC garbage collection has resumed, strike called off

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who on February 2 had given NrDMC time till Friday to end the strike of the sanitation workers and clean the garbage accumulating in the colony.
Representational image. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Delhi: Development authority to allow cultural events in parks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST
DDA officials say that political functions and marriage ceremonies will not be allowed in these parks. DDA already has over 100 open spaces across the city which can be booked for weddings or political events
