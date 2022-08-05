Sex workers entitled to rights but can’t claim special treatment: HC
New Delhi: A sex worker is entitled to all rights available to a citizen but she cannot claim special treatment on violating the law, the Delhi high court has said while denying bail to a woman accused of human trafficking and flesh trade.
“No doubt, a sex worker is entitled to all rights available to a citizen, but at the same time, if she violates the law, she would be subjected to the same consequences under law and cannot claim any special treatment,” Justice Asha Menon said.
According to the prosecution, the accused had forced 13 minor girls into prostitution and was arrested after rescue operations were conducted at the brothel. It had said that the accused was arrested in March 2021 after one of the minors had testified against her.
On August 2, while denying her bail, Justice Menon said that there is high probability of the accused escaping from the clutches of law.
The court also noted the police’s submission that much effort had to be made to trace out the brothel owner “Mala Lama” aka “Punjabi Didi” alias “Nani” who could be only arrested on July 11, 2021 from Mumbai.
The judge also noted that out of the total of 13 girls rescued, 12 girls did not make any statement implicating any person of trafficking. She added that 10 out of these 12 girl, who were placed in Critical Care Centre Dwarka Sector-19 escaped on May 3, 2021,
“Who helped them escape, though rescued through a raid at the brothel? Suspicions would arise that the same networks may have been involved. There is no gainsaying that the girls were rescued from the brothel where the applicant was also soliciting customers. It becomes a matter of concern, for she too could try to reach out to the prosecutrix to try and influence her and/or prevent her from testifying before the court,” the judge noted in her order.
The court said that no ground for bail is made for the accused in view of the serious allegations made against her.
The accused had sought interim bail for a week for urgent knee replacement surgery of both her knees.
However, this was opposed by the state’s counsel who contended that there was a very good chance of the accused absconding and influencing the prosecutrix.
He said that the complainant has to be examined and the trial would suffer if the bail was granted, adding that applicant (accused) being a sex worker would indulge in the same activity, if released on bail.
The counsel for the minor complainant had said that the accused would try to influence the prosecutrix, as out of the 13 minors rescued only one has had the courage to come in the open.
-
BFUHS row: Punjab CM, Jouramajra discuss V-C’s resignation
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday discussed the issue of resignation of vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, with health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra during a meeting of the department held here. According to a senior government functionary, the issue was discussed at length in a one-on-one meeting between the CM and his cabinet colleague. However, the details of the meeting have not been known yet.
-
Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including hDeepak'sfriend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case. According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday.
-
Govts, education institutions need to aspire for a better country: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the governments along with educational institutions needed to aspire for a better country first so that they could provide education to the next generation with the goal of fuelling country's growth. He said that while 4.4 million children studied in both government and private schools in Delhi, their aspirations for the future were limited to securing a decent job.
-
80% consumers benefitted from AAP’s free power scheme: Punjab minister
Almost 80% of consumers who got their electricity bills this month have benefitted from the Aam Aadmi Party government's free power scheme, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday. As per the mandate of the Punjab government, PSPCL provides 300 units of free power to state consumers per month starting July 1. The power department notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers.
-
Delhi: Education dept writes to PWD over poor quality construction of schools
New Delhi: The directorate of education (DoE) has alleged that non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction of government schools by the Public Works Department in Delhi have hampered the functioning of the schools, officials said on Thursday. The PWD did not comment on the matter. Following complaints from schools, the DoE had written to the PWD.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics