Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, will assume the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner from Friday, a Union home ministry order said on Thursday. Singh is the director general of Home Guards in Delhi. Singh is the director general of Home Guards in Delhi. (HT sourced photo)

Singh, an alumnus of Sainik School Tilaiya (Hazaribagh, Jharkhand), has held critical positions in the national capital and other Union territories. He will replace Sanjay Arora, an 1988 Tamil Nadu cadre officer.

Arora was the third non-AGMUT cadre officer after Ajay Raj Sharma (Uttar Pradesh cadre) and Rakesh Asthana (Gujarat) to head the Delhi Police. Before his appointment in Delhi, he served as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General of and was known for his operational acumen and calm demeanour in crisis situations. His stint saw the expansion of community policing initiatives and modernisation efforts within Delhi Police.

Also Read: Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora retires, reflects on career and service

The Ministry of Home Affairs notification confirmed the transition, stating that Singh would assume the role “with effect from 01.08.2025 and until further orders.” No official word yet on Arora’s next assignment, although speculation is rife about a central deputation or a role in a key security agency.

The appointment comes amid heightened security challenges in the capital ahead of Independence Day, including concerns over drone surveillance, gang-related crimes, and cyber threats. Singh’s experience with both urban policing and administrative management is expected to provide continuity and firm leadership during this critical period.