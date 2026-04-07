Sirsa calls for testing to begin for 22 ideas to combat air pollution

Delhi’s environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a review meeting on Monday and directed agencies to fast-track testing of 22 innovations shortlisted under the government’s ‘Innovation Challenge’ to tackle air pollution. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (HT Archive)

Of the 284 innovations, 22 ideas have been shortlisted for on-ground testing as potential solutions to improve air quality.

“Agencies must move swiftly in approving site permissions, arranging vehicles and providing power connectivity. Timely trial runs are critical in providing Delhi with evidence-based, deployable solutions for cleaner air,” Sirsa said.

Officials from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), and Department of Health & Family Welfare were present during the meeting.

Sirsa directed agencies to extend full support, including providing logistical support, granting permissions for device installations, ensuring power connections, and issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Officials said all entries were screened by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) last year and 48 ideas were forwarded to the Independent Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC) for exhibition, presentation and detailed review.

“The ITEC, comprising experts from IIT-Delhi, CPCB, ARAI (Pune), NPL, DTU, and Maruti Suzuki, conducted evaluations and selected 22 innovations for trials,” said an official. The ideas include 13 vehicular mitigation devices such as vehicle-mounted air filters, PM collectors and retrofit emission control devices.

The remaining nine target ambient air improvement including large-scale air purifiers, air treatment towers, pole or road-divider dust collectors.

The government may spend upto ₹10 lakh each to conduct field trials, enabling seamless deployment and testing. Top performers will compete for prizes, with the grand champion securing ₹50 lakh, first runner-up ₹25 lakh, and second runner-up ₹10 lakh, officials said.

“Deployments will span prominent sites like ISBT Kashmere Gate, Red Fort Grounds, Primary Health Centres, fire stations, and corridors in Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, and Rohini, among other places. Independent monitoring by IIT-Delhi, National Physical Laboratory (NPL), and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) ensures scientific rigor, with data collection targeted by May 31, assessments in May-June, and final GNCTD recommendations by July,” an official said.

Last month, the government signed an MoU with IIT-Madras to conduct a pilot study on photocatalytic “smog-eating” surfaces that could help reduce air pollutants. These coatings when applied on footpaths or kerbs trigger chemical reactions to break down pollutants.

Officials said IIT-Madras will submit a report by May end. “By June, we will have a fair idea of the kind of innovations which can or cannot be used this winter,” an official said.