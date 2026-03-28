A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in northwest Delhi’s Tri Nagar on Friday morning, leaving six members of a family injured –- two of them critical –- police said. Six injured in fire at 4-storey Tri Nagar residence

Police said as they were informed about a fire at a house in Ganeshpura’s Diggi Sari Wala area, they reached the spot and fire tenders had already begun dousing the flames. The fire department officials said they received a call at 7:11am after which three fire tenders were pressed into service. “The fire operator said that the fire was in domestic articles and a bike. The injured were rescued and sent to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital,” the official said.

According to police, the injured are Anita, 55, her sons Bharat Lal, 32, and Pritam Lal, 30, daughters-in-law Vandana, 24, and Moni, 27, and grand-daughter Somiya, 3. They reside on the second floor of the building and sustained about 15%-25% burns.

Initial inquiry suggested that the building, constructed on a 50-square-yard plot, houses a saree shop on the ground floor, which remained unaffected. Police suspect the fire originated due to a short circuit near an electric water motor placed along the staircase, where cosmetic items were stored. “A motorcycle parked nearby may have contributed to the spread of the flames,” an official said.

All the injured was initially taken to DCBH Hospital, from where four women were referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, police said adding that two women are critical.

Police said further action will be taken after recording the statements of the injured.