Slight rise in temperature in Delhi despite foggy sky; AQI in ‘very poor’ category

Foggy conditions are expected to continue in the national capital on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast yet another day of hazy skies in Delhi, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 8 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius – one notch above normal.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 321. The average 24-hour AQI on Wednesday was at 325.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi – on Thursday said, “The air quality is likely to remain in very poor category till Saturday. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from variable direction in Delhi with wind speed 04-12 kmph, partly cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Thursday. The predominant surface wind is likely to be calm in morning hours and coming from Northwest direction in Delhi with wind speed of 8 kmph, mainly clear sky and dense fog in the morning on Friday.”