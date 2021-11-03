Snag at Delhi automated parking lot causes 4 platforms to collapse; 2 cars damaged

Four platforms of an automated tower parking facility in Green Park collapsed on Tuesday evening, allegedly due to a technical fault, damaging two vehicles, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which runs the facility, said, adding that no one was injured in the mishap.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaikar said information was received at the Hauz Khas police station about electrically operated floor plates (that shift the cars) collapsing at the multilevel parking facility, damaging a few cars. “No injury or casualty was reported. The parking has been blocked and no entry is permitted until a complete technical inspection is carried out,” she said.

While no one has been injured, the first such accident at an automated parking facility has raised questions about the safety and maintenance of these lots. Users whose vehicles got stuck inside also posed questions about the safety of their vehicles. “My vehicle is worth ₹21 lakh and it is now stuck at the facility. How can I go home and sleep? Who will guarantee the safety of our vehicles?” a parking user said, asking not to be named.

South corporation officials attempted to downplay the incident and said only two vehicles sustained “minor damages”.

Inderjeet Sehrawat, leader of the house, said a fault occurred in the automated facility as a result of which some of the electrical floor plates “got bent and caused minor damage to one vehicle”. “No one has been injured and the incident is being exaggerated by the Aam Aadmi Party. We will rectify the situation,” he said.

A senior SDMC official from the engineering department said maintenance work was being carried out at the parking lot on Tuesday, during which a snag seems to have occurred and the empty platforms (used to move vehicles) collided.

“The four platforms that collided were empty. Two cars have sustained minor damages. The operation and maintenance of the parking facility are carried out by a private operator. Prima facie, it appears that a few plates malfunctioned. There is no manual interference in the automated parking and so no one was injured. We will operationalise the lift at night,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Prem Chauhan, leader of the opposition in the SDMC, said the collapse shows that corruption has taken place in the project. “Who will compensate the people whose cars were damaged? The officials concerned and BJP leaders should be held accountable,” he said.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said the accident reflects the scale of corruption in the municipal body. “A big disaster has been averted. What would have happened if anyone was standing near the collapsed platforms? A probe should be carried out into this collapse,” he said.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said a probe has been ordered. “The facility was opened in November 2020 and it has been operating smoothly till now. A technical problem occurred in one of the towers on the eighth floor due to which one plate fell. No one has been injured and no damage to property has occurred. Officials are present on the site and the facility will be re operationalized at night,” he said.

Built with an estimated cost of ₹18.20 crore, the automated tower parking facility in Green Park consists of two towers. The first tower was inaugurated by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in January 2020 while the second tower was opened by Union minister RK Singh in November 2020. The 17-storey facility is 39.5 metres high and is spread over an area of 878 square metres. It was the first automated tower parking facility in the city and the two towers can accommodate 136 cars at a stretch.

The SDMC has planned several such automated parking projects in the areas of GK1, GK2, Amar Colony, Nizamuddin, Punjabi Bagh and Sarai Kale Khan. Three automated parking projects have been opened in Green Park, Lajpat Nagar and Adhchini. The Adhchini facility was inaugurated just nine days ago, on October 24, officials said.