New Delhi, Even as Delhi Police boasts a high rate of cracking cases in serious crimes such as murder and robbery, the national capital witnessed an average of 15 snatching incidents every day last year, with snatching and extortion remaining among the least-solved crimes, official data showed. Snatching, extortion among least-solved cases as Delhi records 15 snatching incidents daily

Police statistics for 2025 show that 5,406 snatching cases were reported in the city, translating to nearly 15 incidents a day, while the solving rate stood at 64.22 per cent.

In comparison, crimes such as murder , attempt to murder and robbery recorded significantly higher detection rates, highlighting a stark contrast in policing outcomes.

A similar trend was observed in extortion cases, where only 63.68 per cent of the 212 cases registered last year were solved, making it one of the most challenging crimes for investigators.

Senior police officers said extortion has emerged as a particularly complex offence to crack due to a multi-layered nexus involving jailed gangsters, foreign-based kingpins, encrypted communication platforms and the use of juveniles as shooters.

“Many extortion rackets are being operated from inside jails in Delhi and neighbouring states using smuggled mobile phones. In several cases, the masterminds are sitting abroad and directing operations through Voice Over Internet Protocol calls and encrypted messaging apps, which makes tracing extremely difficult,” the officer said.

The involvement of organised crime syndicates such as the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs has further complicated the situation, the police said. These gangs allegedly target businessmen, builders and traders, demanding 'protection money' and using intimidation tactics to enforce compliance.

Investigators said gangs often recruit teenagers and juveniles from rural pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi to fire shots at victims’ properties to create fear. “These shooters are usually foot soldiers and have little or no information about the masterminds. Even if they are caught, the larger conspiracy remains difficult to establish,” he said.

Snatching, though far more frequent than extortion, poses a different set of challenges. The police said snatchers typically operate on stolen motorcycles, wear helmets to conceal their identity and strike swiftly, leaving victims with little opportunity to identify them.

“Stolen gold jewellery is often melted within hours, while mobile phones are quickly sold in grey markets or smuggled out of the country after tampering with IMEI numbers. By the time the police act, the evidence has often vanished,” another officer said.

Inter-state movement of offenders also complicates investigations, as many snatchers flee to Uttar Pradesh or other neighbouring states immediately after committing the crime. The police said coordination across jurisdictions is time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Another factor is prioritisation. “Snatching is often viewed as a petty offence compared to heinous crimes like murder or rape. With heavy caseloads, investigating officers are sometimes unable to devote the same level of resources,” the officer said.

Despite these challenges, the police said focused intelligence-led policing and inter-state coordination are being strengthened to improve solving rates in both snatching and extortion cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.